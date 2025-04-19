Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, has been constantly travelling to different cities this offseason due to work. On Friday, Biles took to her Instagram story to reveal "jetting off" to another destination for work purposes with massive luggage.

Before traveling to the airport, Biles decided to spend some time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and shared an adorable selfie picture with the Chicago Bears star on her IG story. Biles revealed being "incredibly grateful" for getting to spend some time with Owens before her travel.

"glad I got to see you for a short bit before jetting off to the airport. so incredibly grateful for you ilysfm," Biles captioned her IG story.

Simone Biles admires 'short bit' time with Jonathan Owens before jetting off to work (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

In another Instagram story, Simone Biles acknowledged her hectic travel plans and how she felt "so blessed" for getting to travel for work. The story featured a mirror selfie in which Biles can be seen showing off her trolley bag and her cozy outfit featuring black leggings, a brown jacket, and white sneakers.

"Off again, I swear I never stop moving but I feel so blessed to travel the world for work & vacation," Biles wrote.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles revealed not having favorite food for 'soooooo long'

One of the disadvantages of having a busy work schedule for Simone Biles has been not getting the chance to eat her favorite food. Biles loves pizza, but despite it being her favorite food, she has barely been eating it for a long time. However, Biles got the chance to satisfy her cravings for pizza last week. The legendary Olympic gymnast posted a picture of pizza on her Instagram story, along with a small note that read:

"have not had pizza in SOOOOOO long. Which is wild for me to say bc I love it."

Earlier this month, Biles summed up her hectic work schedule with a 6-word message. The couple recently were on a road trip to Austin, during which they encountered Ghost Town. Biles later shared a sneak peek into the Ghost Town stores, which she passed along, in addition to some more pictures from her vacation in Austin.

