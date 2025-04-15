Jonathan Owens and wife Simone Biles encounter Ghost Town while "road trippin'" to Austin

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have constantly been traveling throughout the offseason - from enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa to a romantic vacation in Switzerland. Earlier this week, the couple went to Austin to attend their friend Kayla Simone's baby shower. Apart from posting pictures from the baby shower, Biles also recapped the journey to the state capital of Texas in her IG story.

In one of her Instagram stories, Biles shared a picture from their pitstop at Ghost Town. The picture featured two huge stones painted in white with "Ghost Town" written separately on each stone. Another story featured a picture of brick-and-mortar stores alongside the road

"road trippin' to Austin," Biles captioned her IG story.

Simone Biles encounters Ghost Town while "road trippin'" to Austin (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

Before making a trip to Austin, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoyed a great time together in California. However, Biles' last day in the city didn't end well, as she regretted visiting a restaurant called Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. She rated the establishment 0/10 in her story.

Simone Biles shows off stylish outfits for date night with Jonathan Owens

Earlier this month, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attended the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in Houston. For their special date night, the couple wore stylish outfits, which Biles showed off in one of her Instagram stories.

The Olympics gymnast went with a sporty look as she wore an oversized white jean jacket from Balenciaga, which she wore over a black top and completed her overall outfit with black leather boots. Biles finished her look with a small necklace, silver rings, and a black handbag from Hermès Kelly.

"date night," Biles captioned her IG story.

Simone Biles showed off stylish outfits for date night with Jonathan Owens (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

As for Owens, the Bears safety wore a gray graphic T-shirt with ripped light-gray jeans and similar-shaded sneakers. Owens completed his look with some silver jewelry and a pair of sunglasses.

