In Pics: Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles recaps their dreamy honeymoon in South Africa

Olympic champion Simone Biles and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens got married nearly two years ago, in May 2023, on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

After two NFL seasons and four more Olympic medals, three of which were gold, the couple is finally embarking on their long-awaited honeymoon.

Biles has documented the first few days of their trip on her Instagram Story. She first shared a champagne toast the couple had when they touched down in South Africa. The couple then had an elegant dinner to cap off the first night of their stay.

Simone Biles' photos from her and Jonathan Owens' honeymoon via Instagram.

She then shared additional photos of the couple at dinner and a plate of chocolate covered strawberries that had "Congratulations" written in chocolate.

Additional photos from the couple's dinner in South Africa. (Photos via Instagram)

On Monday morning, the decorated gymnast shared photos from a safari they were taking in South Africa. Simone Biles posted photos of giraffes and elephants and explained that they had seen all of these animals within just five minutes of arriving on safari.

"Not even here for 5 minutes yet &"- Biles wrote on Instagram.

Biles and Owens then went on a Safari adventure. (Photos via Instagram Story)

The couple also saw zebras along their travel through the safari. It definitely appears a honeymoon trip that was worth the wait.

Simone Biles shared snapshots of Valentine's Day with Jonathan Owens

Days before heading off to South Africa, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrated Valentine's Day. The couple, who have been together since 2020 and married since 2023, celebrated with a quaint brunch.

Biles shared photos of the large bouquet of flowers the Chicago Bears safety gifted her for Valentine's Day. The gold medal winning gymnast wore a pale pink gown for the occasion.

"valentine’s day 🤞🏾💌"- Biles wrote on Instagram.

Valentine's Day also holds a special place and occasion for the couple. On Valentine's Day in 2022, Jonathan Owens proposed to his now-wife while at dinner.

The couple was engaged for a year before they tied the knot, first in Texas in April 2024 and then in Mexico just weeks later.

