While Jonathan Owens prepared for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, his wife Simone Biles' work schedule hasn't been any less busy. If anything, the Olympic gymnast has been constantly travelling.

On Tuesday, Biles shared a collage on her Instagram story, made up from four pictures. In the first picture, Biles can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, followed by a snapshot of her iPad playing an NBA game, during a flight.

The third picture highlighted the scenery of the beautiful sky from the plane's window. In the fourth picture, Biles showed off her white OZWEEGO OG shoes from Adidas. Before recapping her busy work schedule, Biles gave fans an exclusive look inside her newly built mansion in Texas.

"Never in one place too long," she wrote.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles sums up her hectic schedule with a message (Image Source: Biles/IG)

Simone Biles revealed blacking out after a disastrous date with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens traveled to California last week. During their time there, the couple enjoyed a dinner date before leaving for home. The two went to a restaurant called Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

Biles, who loves posting exciting moments of her life on social media, shared pictures from her date on her Instagram story.

Along with the pictures, Biles made a major revelation. The Olympic gymnast jokingly confessed to having "blacked out" after her disastrous dinner date. According to Biles, the food didn't meet her expectations, leading to her "0/10" review of the restaurant.

"Girl dinner & then I blacked out.. 0/10 do not recommend," Biles captioned her Instagram story.

Even though she didn't have a great time at the restaurant with Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles was thrilled to be a part of an exciting magic trick. In fact, in another Instagram story from the same day, Biles talked about her experience with the magic trick and wrote:

"Woke up & still don't understand how the magician made this x on my hand when it was BEHIND MY BACK THE WHOLE TIME."

Before making a trip to California last week, Biles traveled to New York City to work with one of her "dream brands." Biles, who was previously insecure about her hair, also changed her hairstyle for the photoshoot of that brand. The Olympic gymnast later shared a sneak peek into her sleek bob haircut.

