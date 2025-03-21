Bears S Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shows off sleek bob haircut after photoshoot with "dream brand"

After battling insecurities about her hair for a long time, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, has started to enjoy trying different hairstyles. Recently, the legendary gymnast cut her hair short for a "business" project, and now she cannot stop obsessing over her new looks.

Ad

On Thursday, Biles traveled to New York City for an "exciting" photo shoot with one of her "dream brands." For the project, Biles opted for a shoulder-length hairstyle, a glimpse of which she shared with her fans on her Instagram story.

Gushing over her new looks, Biles captioned her post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bob is back & in business."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Simone Biles shows off bob haircut (Image Source: Biles/IG)

After winding up the shoot, Simone Biles went out with her friends to enjoy a delicious dinner at a local restaurant. Biles ordered spicy rigatoni, followed by some cocktails, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Cheers to being a boss a** bit**es [white heart]," Biles wrote in another post.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles opens up about insecurities about hair

For a good long time, Simone Biles was insecure about her hair. However, that's not the case anymore. If anything, Biles has started to embrace different hairstyles. In an interview with ELLE in July 2024, Biles discussed reservations about her hair.

Ad

"I used to worry about my hair being considered not professional," she said. "But I'm not embarrassed about it anymore. Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate. I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth."

Jonathan Owens made a huge contribution to helping his wife overcome her insecurities. During the aforementioned interview, Biles talked in detail about Owens' love for her hair and how it helped her beat that self-doubt.

Ad

"I got this (braids) done yesterday, and he said, 'Oh my gosh, I love it,'" Biles said. "He loves the smell of hair being straightened. He gets his hair braided every two weeks, so we're in a similar boat."

Simone Biles celebrated her 28th birthday last week and attended the Houston rodeo with Jonathan Owens. Later, Biles shared a one-word message for the Bears star as the couple showed off their cowboy attire for their rodeo date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.