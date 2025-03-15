Simone Biles sends 2-word message to Jonathan Owens as couple rock Cowboys attire on 11-time Olympic medalist's 28th birthday

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday. The couple attended a rodeo together in Houston. Later, Biles shared a sneak peek into her rodeo date with the Bears star via her Instagram story.

The couple wore special cowboy-style outfits, which matched perfectly with their rodeo attendance. In one of her IG stories, Biles shared a mirror selfie with Owens, in which the couple can be seen showing off their outfits. Biles wrote:

"yeeeeehawwww baby."

Simone Biles sends 2-word message to Jonathan Owens (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

It was followed by many more IG stories, which featured pictures capturing the couple's romantic time together. The 11-time Olympic medalist also reshared an IG story from Owens' account, which contained a selfie of the couple attached with a birthday wish, which read:

"Happy birthday baby."

Jonathan Owens penned down an emotional birthday tribute for Simone Biles

Before the couple went on a rodeo date in Houston, Jonathan Owens wished Simone Biles a "happy birthday" with an emotional Instagram post.

The post contained the couple's cozy pictures from their honeymoon to South Africa last month. Owens penned down an emotional note, which read:

"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything. Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday."

The Bears star added:

"I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together. I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much."

Simone Biles came home after her fun vacation with pals to the Bahamas.

Biles' tropical vacation came less than a month after she enjoyed a two-week-long honeymoon with Jonathan Owens in South Africa.

Upon their homecoming, Biles shared unseen pictures from her honeymoon with fans on Instagram.

