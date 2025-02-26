In Pics: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share special moment during tropical honeymoon

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are spending their much-anticipated honeymoon in South Africa. The couple has enjoyed their downtime, gobbling up local cuisine, and going on several treks in the outdoors.

The couple has taken their honeymoon adventure to the coast now. In one video shared by Simone Biles, the couple enjoyed a sweet moment together, dancing slowly and enjoying the sights and sounds.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on their honeymoon. (Photo via Instagram Story)

In additional photos posted on Simone Biles' Instagram Story, she shared a picturesque view of the South African coastline, together with a selfie of the couple.

Simone Biles and Owens enjoying the coast. (Photos via Simone Biles Instagram)

Biles then shared more videos that revealed that she and Jonathan Owens also went fishing, and even spotted dolphins.

Simone Biles shared a glimpse at wine tasting with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens officially got married on the beach in Mexico in May 2023. Since then, the couple's careers have blossomed. Owens signed with the Chicago Bears, and Biles eventually won three more gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The couple has now taken time to embark on their well-deserved honeymoon in South Africa. Simone Biles shared photos of herself and Owens enjoying a wine tasting in the Western Cape of South Africa.

"wine 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 pretty view"-Biles shared

The couple enjoyed tasting different wines while enjoying the surrounding mountainous region. Simone Biles wore a light blue sundress for the wine tasting that she paired with a pair of dark sunglasses. The Bears' safety wore a red and white printed Hawaiian-style buttoned shirt that he paired with khaki shorts and white sneakers.

Aside from their athletic achievements, the couple is also building roots in Biles' home state of Texas. The couple has spent over two years constructing their dream home outside of Houston, Texas which the Olympian has said recently is finally nearing completion and should be ready to move in very soon.

