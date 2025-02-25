Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to gymnast's heartfelt "travel anywhere with you" comment after helicopter ride on South Africa honeymoon

Simone Biles went to South Africa on a romantic honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The gymnast recently shared a glimpse of their helicopter ride, capturing Owen's attention.

Biles has been frequently sharing updates about her honeymoon with her husband, showcasing them having the times of their lives. From their safari visit to their farmer's market visit to their romantic dinner dates, they gave a sneak peek into all of it on their social media.

The 27-year-old recently shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her Instagram, where they posed in front of a helicopter while Biles wore a white shrug paired with white pants. In the second one, she shared a selfie while sitting inside the helicopter. Along with this, she shared two videos of the scenic view of the surroundings and a short clip of adorably kissing her husband.

The post's caption read:

"I’ll travel anywhere w/ you❤️🚁"

Her husband reacted to this post by leaving a comment on the post that read:

"🫶🏻✈️"

Jonathan Owens’ comment on Instagram

The couple recently visited the farmer's market, where the gymnast got her eye on a magnificent showpiece, which she thought was a perfect fit for her new house in Texas. She shared the picture of the art piece on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I was trying to figure out how I was going to fit that piece in my suitcase. Absolutely stunning & I want it for the new house," wrote Simone Biles.

Simone Biles opened up about the discussions with husband Jonathan Owens

Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been sharing updates about their new house in Texas since 2023. She frequently showcased glimpses of her kitchen, washroom, and several other things she used to decorate her house. Two years later, now in 2025, the gymnast sat in an interview with Fox26, where she opened up about the update of her new house.

Along with this, she also revealed the plans and discussions she had with her husband regarding the house.

"The kitchen is actually finished. It's absolutely stunning and beautiful, I can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court and the pool cause once that gets done, we can move in," Simone Biles said.

She added:

"We have a game room upstairs. We're working on the game room in the medium room upstairs and I told him I would take control of that, but he really wants it to be his little space, so he is doing that himself. I feel like mine is the kitchen and the living room."

Simone Biles concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she solidified her legacy by winning four medals, including three gold and one silver.

