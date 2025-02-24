Simone Biles shows off stunning art-piece from South Africa as she hopes to bring it to America for her dream mansion in Texas

Simone Biles is currently on her honeymoon in South Africa with her husband, Jonathan Owens. While exploring the scenic beauty of the place, the gymnast found an art piece for her home.

Biles and Owens tied the knot in April 2023, and after almost two years, the couple is on their honeymoon. The gymnast has frequently offered glimpses of the quality time she has been spending with her husband during her visit on social media. Most recently, she shared an art piece that she found perfect for her new house in Texas, which is now almost ready and she usually shares a few updates about it too.

The 27-year-old shared a picture of a showpiece with a beautiful face carving from the farmer's market on her Instagram story. Further, Biles said that she wanted it for her new house. The story's caption read:

"I was trying to figure out how I was going to fit that piece in my suitcase. Absolutely stunning & I want it for the new house," wrote Simone Biles.

Biles’ Instagram story

Along with this, she shared a few snaps of the market and then gave a sneak peek of her wine-tasting outfit. Flaunting a white-colored dress, she shared a mirror selfie in her story, writing:

"Quick change for wine tasting."

Simone Biles shared glimpses of her honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Biles and her husband, Owens - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens started dating in 2020 after meeting through a celebrity dating app called Raya. They connected after the gymnast texted him first, and eventually got closer. Shortly after this, they made their relationship public on Instagram by posting each other on their social media handle in August 2020.

Two years later, they announced their engagement in February 2022, and just a year later, they got married in April 2023. Now, in February 2025, Biles and Owems are having the time of their lives on their honeymoon in South Africa. The gymnast recently shared an adorable picture with her husband, where both of them wore matching black outfits.

They posed in front of a beautiful dinner setting and looked at each other adorably. The post's caption read:

"Forever dinner date🤞🏾🖤"

They also recently went on a romantic helicopter ride and shared the picturesque view they experienced on their Instagram story. Along with this, Biles also shared a bunch of pictures from their visit to Safari, where the couple witnessed several animals together and took great shots of it too.

The couple have been extremely supportive of each other, including Owens' incredible support during Simone Biles' Paris Olympic campaign, where she won four medals, including three gold medals and a silver medal. The gymnast also became her husband's biggest cheerleader during his NFL season.

