In Photo: Simone Biles shares sneak peek into romantic helicopter ride with Jonathan Owens 

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:21 GMT
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One (image credit: getty)

Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles have been enjoying their honeymoon in South Africa. Following their cozy date night in the jungle safari, the couple recently took a helicopter ride to see the view from the sky.

On Friday, Biles shared a glimpse of her helicopter ride with her husband. Biles posted pictures from inside the helicopter on her Instagram Story, including snapshots of the views.

"helicopter ride to start the morning off," Biles wrote.
Simone Biles shares sneak peek into romantic helicopter ride with Jonathan Owens (image credits: instagram/simonebiles)

In another clip, Biles shared a kiss with Owens, as the couple finished their helicopter ride in South Africa. Before their sky-high adventure, Biles posted cozy moments with Owens from the safari.

Simone Biles revealed a special 'pregame routine' with Jonathan Owens

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Simone Biles has been spotted cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens during Chicago Bears games. Just like other NFL couples, Biles and Owens have a special pregame ritual, which the couple has been following for a long time.

In December, Olympics.com released an exclusive interview with Biles, where she reflected on her relationship with her husband. During one of the segments, Biles talked about her pregame ritual with Owens.

“It means the world to me, and I know it means so much to him, for me to be able to go and support his games," Biles said. "And for him, it means a lot for me to go on the sidelines before, because he says that's his pregame routine. So he's always looking for me on the sidelines to give him good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition.”

Before jetting off to South Africa for their honeymoon, Biles had a romantic Valentine's Day celebration with Owens. Biles also shared a glimpse into his sweet Valentine's gesture on her Instagram.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
