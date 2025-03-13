Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens has resumed offseason training. His trainer, TJ Hart, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday showing Owens clearing a hurdle on a track at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Owens' wife, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is traveling with friends. Biles posted an Instagram mirror selfie in all-black attire with white sneakers and an "ATLANTA" cap.

Biles carried a brown handbag and stood beside a large suitcase bearing her initials, "S.B.O."

"On the road again," Biles wrote.

Bears S Jonathan Owens focuses on training while wife Simone Biles takes time off with her girl squad (Source: Via IG/ @Jowens+ @SimoneBiles)

Simone's IG update comes after she enjoyed a short vacation in the Bahamas with her friends.

In February, Biles and Owens took their honeymoon after her busy schedule preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jonathan Owens is on a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Bears, signed in 2024.

Bears S Jonathan Owens' wife is on a break after 2024 Paris Olympics

Months after participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles is taking some off time with back-to-back travels.

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles led Team USA to gold in the women's team event and won individual golds in the all-around and vault. She took silver in the floor exercise and finished fifth on the balance beam.

Owens and Biles met through a dating app in March 2020. In February 2022, they got engaged. They married in a small courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 2023.

The couple had a grand wedding on May 6, 2023, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

