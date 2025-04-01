Simone Biles reveals blacking out after a disastrous dinner date with Jonathan Owens

One of the worst things is ending a day with a disastrous dinner date. Simone Biles experienced something similar with her husband Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast's date took a turn for the worse, all because she picked a "not recommended" restaurant.

On Sunday, Biles decided to go out for dinner with her husband at Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California. She shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram story. In one of the snaps, Biles jokingly claimed to have "blacked out" after her worst dinner experience.

"Girl dinner & then I blacked out.. 0/10 do not recommend," Biles wrote.

Simone Biles reveals blacking out after a disastrous dinner date (Image Source: Biles/IG)

Biles also shared a picture where she posed with Owens as they wore classic outfits for their date. Biles donned a sleek pink dress, while the Chicago Bears safety opted for a black one-piece suit.

In another story, she talked about her amusement of being a part of a magic trick and still "didn't understand" how the magician tricked her.

"Woke up & still don't understand how the magician made this x on my hand when it was BEHIND MY BACK THE WHOLE TIME," Biles wrote.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shared a glimpse into new mansion

In March, Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles settled in their new home in Texas, but it wasn't until Sunday that the couple brought their dog with them. Biles updated her Instagram story with a couple of pictures from their mansion.

Biles shared a picture of the hallway, where their pet dog Rambo was "checking out the new house." It was followed by another story featuring a picture of Rambo's space. In the last snap, Rambo looked at himself in the huge mirror.

"fit check !!!!!!" Biles wrote.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shared a glimpse into new mansion (image credit: instagram/simonebiles)

Before giving fans a glimpse into their new property, Biles gave a shoutout to her husband as she gushed over her "hot date." Apart from her worst experience at a dinner date, Biles also made headlines for sharing the hate messages she received from a troll on her Instagram.

