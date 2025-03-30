Simone Biles calls out toxic troll for attacking her marriage with Bears safety Jonathan Owens

On Saturday, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared a troubling message she received from an unknown number on Instagram. The message asked a personal question about her past and made a rude comment about her marriage to Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

"Don't go on the internet taking criticism from strangers about your husband or marriage. It shows how young and immature you really are damaged goods," read the critic's message.

Biles didn’t stay silent. She posted the screenshot on Instagram and replied:

"Hope y’all are having a better day than me ... These are the texts I receive from random ass numbers. BTW, y’all are f**kin weird for this."

Simone Biles calls out toxic troller for attacking her marriage with Bears Safety Jonathan Owens (Source: Via IG/ @SimoneBiles)

The dig was about Simone Biles' past.

In 2023, Jonathan Owens on The Pivot Podcast called himself “the catch” in their marriage. Many people misunderstood his words, leading to negative comments about their relationship.

To which, Biles opened up about the online trolling Owens faced after a controversial comment.

Simone Biles set the record straight on Jonathan Owens' comment in 2024

In her documentary, Simone Biles Rising, the gymnast responded to the backlash, making it clear she won’t let people criticize her family.

“When you guys are going to talk about him or my family, yeah, I’m gonna come at you guys," she said in the documentary, dated October 2024.

She also pushed back against those who compare their love to her success in gymnastics.

"Equate our love to the amount of trophies and medals and accolades that I have. That’s not how you measure love," Biles added.

In May 2024, she told critics to "respectfully f–k off" if they kept disrespecting her marriage.

In April 2024, in an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” episode. Biles opened up on the issue for the first time. Talking about Owens' remark, she said:

"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!’ I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him … he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

Looking back, in the same 2023 episode of The Pivot podcast, Owens also admitted he didn’t know who Biles was when they first matched on a dating app. While some found that surprising, Biles liked that he saw her as a person, not just a famous athlete.

Biles and Owens, who met in 2020, got married in 2023.

