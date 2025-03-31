Bears S Jonathan Owens gets shoutout from wife Simone Biles as her "hot date"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are enjoying the NFL offseason with travel and quality time. The couple enjoyed the weekend out in the Los Angeles area.

Biles shared glimpses of their trip on her Instagram Story which included breakfast on Sunday. Owens sat across the table from her as she called her husband her "hot date."

"my hot date this morning," Biles wrote.

Biles gave a shoutout to husband Jonathan Owens (image credit: instagram/simonebiles)

Biles also shared photos of them attending the St. Brown Gala on Saturday. The couple then headed back home to Houston, waiting for the construction of their new home to be completed.

Jonathan Owens shared heartfelt birthday message for Simone Biles

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles celebrated her 28th birthday on March 14. On her big day, she received a special message from her husband Jonathan Owens. The Chicago Bears safety shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram account along with a beautiful caption of what Biles means to him.

The photos featured moments from their honeymoon in South Africa.

"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything 🖤 Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together 🫶🏽 I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much," Owens captioned.

Owens and Biles met in 2020 on the dating app Raya. The couple were able to spend a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic when professional sports came to a sudden halt. Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day in 2022. The couple got married in Houston in April 2023 but had a bigger beach wedding in Mexico in May 2023.

