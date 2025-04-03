Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles’ lavish Texas mansion takes shape with special “Dog Room” for their furry friend

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears' Jonathan Owens, are building their dream home in Texas, and the 27-year-old is keeping track of the progress. Biles shares photos of the development of her home every once in a while. On Monday, she shared a major update, showing a room for her pets.

Simone Biles builds a dog room for Lilo and Rambo (Credits: Instagram/@simonebiles)

"Dog room," she wrote.

Her bulldog, Rambo, appeared sitting on the floor with a black & white structure behind in what appears to be their dog house. It also had two bowls for the two pets, Rambo and Lilo.

Biles spoke about her love for her pets during an interview posted on pet food brand Nulo's website.

“Being an elite athlete puts a lot of stress and pressure on you, and I got Lilo and Rambo for emotional support and to be a companion through all of my ups and downs," Biles said. "I found how much joy she gave me, how much more excitement and how much more energy I had. I do things that make me happy outside of the sport so that inside I can always train and compete my best.”

Biles also maintains an Instagram account for her pets, where she posts regular updates. Since Lilo and Rambo are a part of her family, they also have their own space in Biles and Owens' new mansion.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share photos of their home under construction

The newlywed couple has been working on their massive waterfront abode for over two years and started documenting it in September 2023. Biles shared a picture of her husband, Jonathan Owens, standing in front of a door with his hands wide open as the construction materials lay behind him.

In another snap from the same story, the Chicago Bears safety stood on the floor while Biles took a wider shot that gave a better view of the ground floor.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' home is under construction

In February 2024, Biles shared a picture from one of the rooms that gave a scenic view of the waterfront. The floor was made up of wood. A few other rooms have the flooring completed. Some parts of the home have tile flooring, while some have wooden flooring.

