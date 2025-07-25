"Finally decent enough"- Lindsey Vonn shows off tennis progress as form of cross-training; Coco Gauff, Kim Clijsters & other tennis stars react

Lindsey Vonn showcased her tennis skills as she continues her training amid the skiing off-season. Vonn started playing tennis during her break, and she feels that her game has improved over time. Her Instagram post drew words of encouragement from tennis stars Coco Gauff and Kim Clijsters.Vonn has won four overall World Cup championships and is a three-time Olympic medalist. The Alpine skiing legend made a comeback to the slopes in 2024 after an injury forced her into retirement in 2019. In 2025, Vonn finished with a silver medal at Sun Valley, Idaho.In the off-season, she has been keeping herself busy with different workouts, including cycling, surfing and tennis. She has been enjoying her time off and preparing for next year's Winter Olympics.In an Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn shared an update on her progress in tennis and wrote:&quot;Finally decent enough at tennis to use it as a legit form of cross training! Definitively got a massive drip! 💧Thx for the help @milesrogers&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTennis sensation Coco Gauff left a comment under the post.&quot;🔥🔥🔥&quot;Former tennis player Kim Clijsters also commented on the post, sharing words of encouragement for Vonn.&quot;Great hitting, very impressive actually.&quot;Bethanie Mattek-Sands wrote:&quot;I'm looking for a practice partner&quot;Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs also left a comment, writing:&quot;Nice job sis&quot;Screenshot of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram post (@lindseyvonn/ig)Amid her summer break, Vonn has been keeping herself busy with cross-training, lifting weights and working out.Lindsey Vonn on the knowledge of sport being a big advantageSTIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: GettyIn an exclusive interview with Olympics.com that was published in March 2025, Lindsey Vonn opened up about her knowledge of sports and how it has played a crucial part in her having a strong comeback after six years away. Vonn said:&quot;It’s really hard to be away from a sport for six years and then come back to it and be at a competitive level. And I think with speed skiing, it takes a lot of knowledge of the sport. It takes a lot of runs on the tracks to really get to know them well.&quot;The 40-year-old also shared that her experience and age give her the know-how and an advantage over younger racers. She added:&quot;I think that gave me a competitive edge. And the same with Cortina. I will definitely be the oldest but also the most experienced on that track. So I think that gives me a slight advantage. And, you know, of course, I'll have my disadvantages. But I think that in ski racing, the knowledge I have is a lot more impactful than perhaps in other sports.&quot;The 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22 in Italy, and Vonn will have her sights set on ending her career with an Olympic medal.