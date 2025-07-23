  • home icon
"What a duo": Lindsey Vonn shares true feelings as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hit the golf course in Spain

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Jul 23, 2025 13:59 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn at the 2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoyed a game of golf in Spain. The tennis legends have previously spoken about taking up the sport as a hobby, with Nadal even participating in multiple charity golf tournaments. Both Federer and Nadal played at the Pula Golf Resort in Mallorca, where Nadal frequently plays.

Lindsey Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all-time. Vonn established herself as one of the rising stars in the sport when she made her Olympic debut in 2002 at the age of 17, despite not earning a medal. She would go on to earn multiple accolades, including 4 overall World Cup championships and a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Vonn retired from the sport in 2019 but made her competitive return late last year, aiming to compete at the Milan Olympics next year.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nadal and Federer shared a few glimpses of their time playing golf together:

"Anyone ready to take on the two of us?? #Fedal"
Vonn commented on the post, writing:

"So wholesome. What a duo"
Still taken from Federer and Nadal's Instagram (source: @rogerfederer/Instagram)
Still taken from Federer and Nadal's Instagram (source: @rogerfederer/Instagram)

Vonn and Federer share a particularly close relationship, with the pair even going skiing together after Federer's retirement.

Lindsey Vonn on Roger Federer: "I have admired him for so many years"

Vonn cheers from the sidelines as Federer plays against Gael Monfils at the 2014 US Open - Source: Getty
Vonn cheers from the sidelines as Federer plays against Gael Monfils at the 2014 US Open - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her time skiing with Roger Federer. In a post on Instagram, Vonn wrote:

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer! Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years."
"Thanks for this memory Rog. You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever 🐐, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend 🙏🏻🫶🏻" - Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn first met Roger Federer at a Rolex event in Geneva, with their friendship going back nearly a decade. They even played a tennis match together in 2014 in the Swiss Alps.

