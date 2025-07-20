Lindsey Vonn feels the burn too as Ilona Maher opens up on Rugby 15s exhaustion

Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction as American rugby player Ilona Maher sweated it out against the Fijian Women's team in an intense 15s match. The match was part of Maher and the United States team's preparations ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup, which starts next month. Maher and Vonn have often supported each other publicly on many occasions, with the pair also recently appearing at the 2025 ESPY Awards. In a post shared on Instagram, Maher shared a video of herself after the match against Figi, commenting on the intensity of the game:&quot;fifteens is another level.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn commented on the post, writing:&quot;I feel this&quot;Still taken from Maher's Instagram (source: @ilonamaher/Instagram)Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She made her Olympic debut in 2002 and won her first World Cup title during the 2007-08 season. Vonn also competed at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games, where she claimed a gold medal in the downhill, becoming the first American woman to do so in that event. She also held the women's record for the most World Cup victories until Mikaela Shiffrin overtook her in 2023.Lindsey Vonn attended the 2025 ESPYs, where she was nominated for the Best Comeback Performance award. Vonn returned to competitive skiing in December last year after retiring nearly six years ago.Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt message on occasion of 20-year partnership with Red BullLindsey Vonn Celebrates 20 Years with Red Bull in Los Angeles - Source: GettyLindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of her 20-year partnership with Red Bull. Vonn signed with the energy drink brand in 2005 when she was 20, and continues to share a strong relationship with them. In a post on Instagram, Vonn wrote:&quot;WOW!!! 20 Years with @redbull - time has literally flown by!! 🤯🤩 What a journey…I remember signing with Red Bull back in 2005 as a 20 year old who was just getting started … It was a leap of faith for myself and the company but I believed in them and they believed in me.&quot;Throughout everything - the good times and the bad - they’ve supported me every step of the way. I only wish Dietrich could be here to celebrate and see this final chapter of my career. Thank you for always giving me wiiiings.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVonn was referring to Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian co-founder and owner of Red Bull who died in 2022.