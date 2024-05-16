"Finally a show I can get behind" - Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles headlining Netflix's 'Sprint' docuseries

Track athletes Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Shericka Jackson, among others, will share frames in a Netflix docuseries, Sprint. Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the first season is scheduled to air in July and fans can't keep calm on this newsbreak.

Noah Lyles, 26, and Sha'Carri Richardson, 24, were on top form at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which cemented their status in track history. The former secured three gold podiums in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m, all the events he vied for. Richardson walked home with two golds in the 100m and 4x100m relay but settled for bronze behind Gabby Thomas and defending champion Shericka Jackson in the 200m.

Noah Lyles started the 2024 season with more back-to-back wins in the 100m en route to the Paris Olympics. Shericka Jackson, the second fastest woman in 200m and fifth fastest in history also joined the US athletes as one of the most promising contenders at the 2023 Worlds.

After the world came to terms with Drive to Survive, an F1 documentary made by Netflix, it is gearing up for another much-awaited entry of Sprint. The team behind Drive to Survive will work for Sprint, featuring Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and many others. Their journey from the 2023 Worlds to the 2024 Paris Olympics will be extensively covered in this sports series.

The official X handle of FloTrack broke the news, only to make fans jump in delight.

"Get your popcorn ready," the caption reads.

To this, one fan expressed excitement about Noah Lyles and other track athletes finally making it to the Netflix platform.

"Finally a show I can get behind. Now give me distance boys," he commented.

Another fan chimed in to agree upon what people need to watch as a build up to Paris Olympics.

"Yessssss THIS is what the people really need," he tweeted.

One fan asserted that keeping calm for events like this is difficult for track fans.

"can’t wait!!"

Here are some of the other reactions:

"I’ll be tuned in," tweeted a fan.

"F1 Drive to survive really started a trend," a fan tweeted.

"Hate to RT fl*tra*k BUT this is huge for the sport!," another fan commented.

Noah Lyles joined Gabby Thomas to win four golds at the World Athletics Relays

In Nassau, Bahamas, the US team proved their prowess as the most decorated in the World Athletics Relays.

The men's and women's team won golds in their respective 4x100m relay races, featuring Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas. The women's team also collected the 4x400m relay win alongside another mixed 4x400m relay for the US team.

Since the World Relays was an Olympic qualifier as well, the athletes had 14 out of 16 spots in line.