"First victory I had after my dad passed away"- Mikaela Shiffrin goes down memory lane as she opens up about her comeback after the devastating crash

Mikaela Shiffrin made her comeback this season after a devastating crash in Killington in December 2024 and competed in her first race at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Courchevel. The American athlete revealed how the place holds a huge significance for her as it was where she had won her first race after the death of her father, Jeff.

The former World Cup champion's father Jeff Shiffrin passed away in February 2020 after an accident at their family home. Months later, Mikaela Shiffrin registered her first World Cup victory in the Giant Slalom on December 14, 2020. Moreover, she tasted success once again in Courchevel at the World Cup finals in 2022, where she won the Downhill and finished second in the Super G.

The 29-year-old returned to Courchevel to compete in the World Cup this year after undergoing multiple hardships including undergoing surgery for and recovering from an abdominal injury. She spoke about her learnings in the latest episode of the show 'Moving Right Along: Season 3' and expressed how even though life may be unpredictable, one must continue to work towards their goals and never doubt themselves.

"Courchevel. This is the first victory that I had after my dad passed away. It helped me realize that even though my life might never be the same, that doesn't mean it's not worth it. Yeah, I think that is part of what I hope to show the world... is just this idea that despite the fear, maybe my uncertainty around what my performance can be, how I'm going to stack up with the other athletes," she said.

"There is a lot that I'm unsure about, but I want to be here despite the uncertainties and the doubts." she added.

Mikaela Shiffrin on grieving the loss of her father

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about grieving the loss of her father in an interview with People.com. The American athlete revealed how it has taken her a lot of time to come to terms with it and admitted that it has definitely changed her.

Eventhough the former World Cup champion could feel her spark and motivation to ski return with every passing day, there were moments when it would still hurt.

"It's taken so long just to get to this point. I'm not even close to being done grieving, but every day I feel that spark and motivation returning. It's like healing from an injury. You get to the point where you can race again, but it still hurts sometimes," she said.

Mikaela Shiffrin revealed that the tragedy has changed her perspective and revealed that it has taught her how one should focus on the important aspects of life and spend more time with their loved ones.

