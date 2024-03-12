“Five years ago, I was hiding”- Allyson Felix opens up on experiencing second pregnancy without the fear of being bound by contracts

Retired athlete Allyson Felix opened up about her second pregnancy that she is embracing without worrying about contracts. The 36-year-old is set to deliver her baby boy next month and has not reported any complications in her health or the environment around her as of now. Contrary to her current pregnancy, Felix’s first pregnancy in 2018 set the impetus for change in women’s sports.

Allyson Felix gave birth to her first child, Camryn in November 2018. Unfortunately, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was unable to embrace her pregnancy news for the first few months as she felt pressured to hide her situation like other female athletes.

The notion prevailed due to the fear of sponsorship brands canceling deals or cutting offer prices. As a result, Felix practiced in the dark so that her pregnancy remained hidden for longer.

Unlike her first pregnancy experience, Allyson Felix is currently enjoying every bit of her second pregnancy. She recently described her journey in an Instagram post. The American athlete posted a stunning picture of flaunting her baby bump in a black bodycon dress. Felix’s note read,

“This pregnancy has been healing✨”

She added,

“Five years ago I was hiding my pregnancy, training in the dark and rarely leaving the house in hopes of securing a new contract, so I wouldn’t have to choose between motherhood and the profession I loved. I felt robbed of the experience. “

Felix further wrote,

“Today, I’m living this pregnancy out loud, experiencing joy and building @bysaysh because of the dark times I went through. I’m witnessing incredible mom athletes thriving in the midst of their professional careers and I see a shift in the culture. It’s mind blowing to see how far things have come in 5 years. Onward🤍”

Allyson Felix’s first pregnancy had several roadblocks

Allyson Felix at OMEGA Panel Discussion

Allyson Felix experienced a series of ups and downs in her professional and personal life during her first pregnancy. Negotiations for a contract renewal with her sponsor brand, Nike, were not going well, with Allyson maintaining that they had allegedly offered her 70% less due to her pregnancy. Moreover, she did not receive any maternity support and had to participate in championships after giving birth.

Furthermore, weeks before her delivery date, Felix learned about her complication, preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure condition that can be fatal for the mother and the baby. As a result, the athlete had to undergo an emergency C-section at 32 weeks pregnant on the recommendation of her doctor. Moreover, when Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn, she had to stay in the NICU for a month. Eventually, both the mother and the baby recovered and returned home.

Shortly after giving birth, Allyson parted ways with Nike and later on signed with Athleta. She opened up about the ill-treatment and incorporation she received from the brand when she was bearing her first child. Later on, the athlete paved her own path and launched her shoe brand, Bysash in 2021.