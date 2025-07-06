Florida Gators gymnast Kayla DiCello shares emotional recovery journey that sidelined her from Paris Olympics

U.S. gymnast Kayla DiCello opened up about her recovery journey after undergoing two surgeries last year. The American gymnast said she’s focused on healing and hopes to return stronger.

DiCello, who represents the Florida Gators, missed the 2025 NCAA gymnastics season due to injury. She enrolled at the University of Florida in 2022 and competed in the 2022–2023 season, earning the title of SEC Freshman of the Year. DiCello chose to defer the 2023–2024 NCAA season to focus on elite gymnastics with hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, an injury during the Olympic Trials ended her bid for the Games.

On July 5, Kayla DiCello shared a recovery update via Instagram. She revealed that it has been one year since her Achilles surgery on her right foot, and six months since the surgery on her left.

In the note, she further thanked her support system and reflected on how the past year has shaped her:

“1 year post op achilles repair on the right, 6 months post op on the left! This past year has pushed me in ways I never expected, full of all different emotions! I’m forever grateful for all of it as it helped me continue to grow! I couldn’t have done this without all the support of my friends, family, coaches, and medical staff all being by my side the entire time! I can’t wait to keep healing both my feet and be back better than ever!”

Kayla DiCello was an alternate for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics and a strong contender for the 2024 Paris Games, before injury derailed her campaign.

Florida Gators gymnast Kayla DiCello opened up about what lies next

In a February 2025 interview with Olympics.com, Kayla DiCello opened up about what lies ahead. The 21-year-old said being home helped her reconnect with why she chose the sport in the first place:

“I learned that it will be hard at first. But I think the time being home was a really good reminder that nobody’s making me do this, and it’s something that I want to do and that I want to pursue. I think just getting my mind set that way was a lot easier because then it feels like, ‘Okay, this is something I know I’m capable of, and I have the time to do it now."

She added:

“I think it doesn’t really matter your age. As long as you stay healthy and kind of do what’s best for you, you’ll be good.”

Looking ahead, DiCello is expected to return to NCAA competition and represent the Florida Gators again in the 2026 season.

