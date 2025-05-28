Florida Gators gymnastics boosted by former Cal Bears athlete eMjae Frazier

Florida Gators gymnastics has received a major boost with the transfer of eMjae Frazier. Frazier previously represented the California Golden Bears women’s gymnastics team for three years from 2023 to 2025.

She was a member of the California team that finished as runner-up at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships with a score of 197.8500 points, behind the champions LSU Tigers, who scored 198.2250 points.

Recently, eMjae Frazier announced the big news on her Instagram handle with her followers and fans, captioning the post:

“It Just Means More…Go Gators! 🐊💙”

Following the announcement, Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, Ian Gunther, Trinity Thomas, Skye Blakely and Zoey Molomo were some prominent names who joined in to congratulate her and express excitement about her new career move. Notably, DiCello and Blakely are still members of the Florida Gators team, while Wong graduated from the university in 2025.

With the addition of a 10-time All-American to their 2026 roster, the Florida Gators gymnastics team will look to improve their performance after falling short in the NCAA Championships semifinals, where they were upset by Missouri (197.300) and finished with a score of 197.200.

eMjae Frazier makes her feelings known after graduation from University of California, Berkeley

eMjae Frazier of the California Golden Bears competes on the balance beam against the Clemson Tigers (Photo by Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

eMjae Frazier expressed her thoughts after graduating a year early from the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied psychology. She expressed gratitude to God, her family, mentors, friends, and the university community for guiding and supporting her throughout this chapter of her journey.

In a recent Instagram post, she opened up about the support, stating:

“Thank you God for all of my blessings and lessons through this journey, thank you to my family for always being ten toes down and continuing to make sacrifices while bringing me peace and happiness, thank you to the people I’ve met along the way that I can count on who care for, stand by, and love me in this short period of time.”

Besides her heartfelt post about her journey at the university, Frazier also shared photos from her graduation ceremony, where she can be seen wearing her cap and gown. Her family was present to celebrate the special milestone with her.

Some of Frazier’s top accomplishments included setting the NCAA’s all-time single-season scoring record with 673.0625 points and shattering the program’s all-around record with a 39.825, which she achieved twice during the season, both in her sophomore year.

