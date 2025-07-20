Following major injury, Trinity Rodman shares soccer update after accompanying boyfriend Ben Shelton at Wimbledon

Soccer player and Olympic medalist Trinity Rodman shared a major soccer update after recovering from a severe back injury she sustained last year. The 23-year-old forward had previously attended the Wimbledon Championships to cheer for her boyfriend and tennis player, Ben Shelton.Rodman shared a post from Washington Spirit's Instagram page, where she returned to training for the first time in three months. The soccer club shared some more photos of the training session and the crowd which had turned up to watch the same.The Instagram page of Washington Spirit had the following caption,&quot;Y’all showed out at Open Training 😎💫&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman shared the post with the following caption on her Instagram story,&quot;We back back&quot;Screengrab of Trinity Rodman's Instagram story [Image Source : Trinity Rodman's Instagram]For the unversed, Trinity Rodman had suffered a severe back injury only months after leading the USA to the Olympic gold medal in women's soccer at the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old forward endured the back pain to help her club Washington Spirit finish second at the NWSL Championship.However, after the championship, Trinity Rodman had to take a long break from the sport, including a trip to London, in order to recuperate. In between, the soccer player also paid a visit to the Wimbledon Championships in order to cheer for her boyfriend and tennis player, Ben Shelton.Trinity Rodman shows off her shoe collection as she tackles major home projectTrinity Rodman shows off her new shoe collection [Image Source : Getty]Trinity Rodman previously shared an update about her house on her Instagram story as she returned from the trip to Wimbledon. The Olympic champion forward posted two stories, where in one, she displayed her closet room, and in the other, she showed her shoe wall, which had her latest collection of sneakers.Rodman captioned the shoe wall story on her Instagram profile as,&quot;Shoe wall coming together&quot;In the first video uploaded on her Instagram story, Rodman mentioned about her closet as she said,&quot;Okay guys, so my closet room—my closet room’s finally finished, and that means that I have to start this mess. I have like three rooms full of clothes everywhere, and I obviously just came back from Wimbledon and all that, so I’m terrified right now, but I’m very excited—excited but scared—because I was gonna hire someone to just, like, organize. Ooh. But I was like, no, I got it.The Olympic champion forward further added,&quot;I want to organize it the way that I want it. It'll be fun. Fun, right? But anyway—second Red Bull of the day—and I’m gonna start. I really hope I can get this done today, but odds are... probably not. But we’ll see what happens. I’ll keep you guys updated.&quot;Trinity Rodman had made her debut for the US U-17 women's soccer team in 2017. The 23-year-old forward made her senior debut in 2022, the same year when the US Women's Soccer Team won the CONCACAF Women's Championship.