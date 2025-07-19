Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman excitedly shows off her shoe collection after depending on energy drinks to tackle major home project

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has returned to her residence after enjoying her time at Wimbledon and seeing her boyfriend make it to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. Eventual champion Jannik Sinner defeated Shelton in three sets to end his spirited run.

On Friday, Rodman posted two stories on Instagram. In one, she talked about her closet and in the other, she showed her shoe wall, including a color-coded collection of Adidas sneakers and designer heels. She kept herself active with an energy drink while she gave followers a tour of her closet.

When Rodman was there in London, her new closet room was getting prepared and later, she was excited to learn that the work was completed. However, this also meant that she would have to unpack her suitcase and start arranging her belongings in the new closet.

"Okay guys, so my closet room—my closet room’s finally finished, and that means that I have to start this mess," Rodman said. "I have like three rooms full of clothes everywhere, and I obviously just came back from Wimbledon and all that, so I’m terrified right now, but I’m very excited—excited but scared—because I was gonna hire someone to just, like, organize. Ooh. But I was like, no, I got it.

"I want to organize it the way that I want it. It'll be fun. Fun, right? But anyway—second Red Bull of the day—and I’m gonna start. I really hope I can get this done today, but odds are... probably not. But we’ll see what happens. I’ll keep you guys updated."

The US women's soccer star initially thought of assigning the job to someone else, but because she wanted to arrange things her way, she did it herself.

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman issues clarification after BBC commentator mispronounces her name

Trinity Rodman was courtside for Ben Shelton's matches at Wimbledon. However, she wasn't pleased when commentators pronounced her name incorrectly on air. BBC commentator Andrew Castle repeatedly referred to her as “Tiffany” and brought up her estranged father, Dennis Rodman.

This brought out a firm response from the Olympic medalist. She took to her Instagram and posted a clarification (via The Guardian):

“For those who don’t know… my name is TRINITY not Tiffany… my dad’s not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine.”

Castle followed it up with a public apology. A spokesperson from the BBC said:

“Andrew apologises for mispronouncing Trinity Rodman’s name during the Ben Shelton v Lorenzo Sonego match.”

Trinity Rodman has repeatedly said that she doesn't want anything to do with her estranged father, Dennis Rodman, who's an NBA legend. Rodman and Trinity's mother, Michelle, filed for divorce when their daughter was just two years old.

