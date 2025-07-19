'I'm terrified right now' - USWNT's Trinity Rodman reveals hardships after returning from supporting boyfriend Ben Shelton at Wimbledon

US soccer player and Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman is in a bit of 'trouble'. The 23-year-old forward shared her hardships after returning from the Wimbledon Championships, where she accompanied tennis player Ben Shelton's family to cheer for him.

Rodman shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she described her problems with reorganizing her house. The soccer player mentioned that she is a bit scared, but equally excited, since she is doing it on her own.

"Guys, so my closet room...... My closet room is finally finished and that means that I have to start with this mess [showing her stack of clothes] of, I have like three rooms full of clothes everywhere, and obviously I just came back from Wimbledon and all that. So I'm terrified right now, but I'm very excited, but scared, because I was gonna hire someone to just organize, ooh...But no, I'll organize it, I'll do it the way I want it," said Rodman.

Screengrab of Trinity Rodman's video [Image Source : Trinity Rodman's Instagram]

For the unversed, Trinity Rodman is dating Ben Shelton [who is a professional tennis player] since March 2025. Previously, the soccer player dated Chris Kuzemka and NFL player Trinity Benson.

Trinity Rodman opens up about her equation with estranged father Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman reveals her thoughts about estranged father Dennis Rodman [Image Source : Getty]

Trinity Rodman has been a bit apprehensive when it comes to talking about her estranged father and former basketball player Dennis Rodman. The Olympic champion shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram story.

Taking a jibe at the media for talking about her father when her boyfriend Ben Shelton was playing in front of his family, Rodman posted on her Instagram handle,

"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany!"

The 23-year old forward further added,

"Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."

Trinity Rain Moyer-Rodman was born to Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, who had married in 2003, two years after the birth of the elder son Dennis and a year after the birth of Trinity. However, the couple were separated by 2004, when Rodman was barely two years old. They were officially divorced in 2012.

