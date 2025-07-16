Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares her feelings as American teams up with Frances Tiafoe for doubles at Citi Open

American young tennis sensation Ben Shelton has decided to team up with fellow American powerhouse Frances Tiafoe for doubles action at the upcoming Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Cracked Racquets shared the development through an Instagram post. The post featured a vibrant graphic of Shelton and Tiafoe, both mid-roar and exuding energy, under the bold title:

“SHOWTIME DOUBLES IN DC.”

Shelton's girlfriend and U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman took to Instagram to re-share the post, while expressing her excitement and amusement at her boyfriend’s latest on-court partnership. Rodman wrote:

"Oh boy this should be fun 😭😂"

Trinity's Instagram story

The 56th DC Open will take place from July 19 - 27 at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park, Washington, DC. Several top names will feature in the tournament, including World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, 2024 US Open finalist, and World No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti, as well as World No. 14 and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman go for summer retreat in latest Instagram dump

On Monday, Trinity Rodman shared several photos of how she spent the summer. This included her going out with Ben Shelton for a tropical getaway. In one of the pictures, Rodman, in a green bikini, is kissing Shelton, who is wearing black shorts near the bank of a river.

Some photos also included Shelton and Rodman spending some time during practice in London. Apart from that, Rodman also posted about exercising and performing drills in a soccer field. She is also seen hitting the gym to perform various exercises to stay fit.

"Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment ❤️ can’t wait to be back on the field," Rodman wrote in the caption.

Ben Shelton is coming off a great run at Wimbledon. He cruised to the quarterfinal before eventual champion Jannik Sinner defeated him in three straight sets. Earlier this year, Shelton reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, becoming the youngest American man to reach that stage since Andy Roddick. He eventually lost to Sinner.

At Roland Garros, he advanced to a career-best fourth round. Moreover, in mid-June, Shelton entered the ATP Top 10 for the first time, climbing to world No. 10. He joined fellow Americans Taylor Fritz (No. 4) and Tommy Paul (No. 8), marking the first time three U.S. men occupied Top 10 spots since 2006.

