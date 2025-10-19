"Forever to go"- Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya pens heartfelt note for boyfriend Drew Moss while celebrating one year anniversary with adorable picture

Brock Lesnar's daughter and shot put athlete Mya Lesnar beamed with happiness as she celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend Drew Moss. The latter competes in the NFL as a guard for the San Francisco 49ers.

As the couple celebrated a year in their relationship, Lesnar shared an adorable picture in which they are both seen walking through grass while holding hands. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Lesnar expressed her love for the NFL guard, writing:

"One year down, forever to go. I love you," and added a heart while tagging her beau.

Screenshot of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story.

Although the couple started dating a year ago, they only made their relationship public on July 13, 2025. Moss shared pictures of themselves attending a wedding in a black suit and gown, respectively. One of the pictures featured the couple sharing a warm kiss. Announcing their relationship, Moss wrote:

"Forever wedding date."

To which, Brock Lesnar's daughter responded in the comment section, writing:

"My handsome man," with a heart eye emoji.

Lesnar and Moss have been supportive of each other's sporting careers. Lesnar expressed her feelings after Moss made his impressive NFL debut in August this year. After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Moss signed with the 49ers in April.

"I started getting some offers on track" - Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar reveals why she chose Shot put over volleyball

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar once revealed why she chose shot put after trying her hand at volleyball. In an interview with CTV 11, she stated that she previously competed in volleyball. However, she made a move to track as she did not receive any offers in her former sport.

"So I actually started playing volleyball, and I went to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but I had a lot of people be like, 'hey you can be good at this.'

"I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then I started getting some offers on track and I was like, I could really do this thing," Mya added. (1:02 onwards)

During her appearance at Colorado State Brock Lesnar's daughter won the 2024 NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Champion and 2025 Outdoor edition. She was also named the 2024 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year.

