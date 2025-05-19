Former Florida Gators volleyball commit Devin Dzienny flips commitment, joins new program

Former Legacy Volleyball club player Devin Dzienny has announced her move to the University of Illinois for her collegiate career and further academics. Dzienny primarily plays in the defensive lineup as a specialist and libero.

Dzienny had announced her commitment to join the University of Florida volleyball program and was scheduled to join the Gators in the 2025 season. However, she made a flip in her commitment and will now be joining the Chris Tamas-coached side.

Dzienny shared this news via an Instagram post where she could be seen donning a University of Illinois t-shirt. In her caption, she shared her excitement in joining the Illinois program and also expressed her gratitude to the people who have helped her in this move. She wrote:

"Super excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois. Thank you to everyone who has helped me in this process! ILL 🧡💙"

Devin Dzienny's new program, the Illinois Fighting Illini, competes in the Big 10 conference and has yet to win a National Volleyball championship in the history of the program, with its best finish coming in 2011 when the team finished as the runner-up. During Dzienny's time at the Legacy Volleyball club, she was teammates with Campbell Flynn, currently at the Nebraska Volleyball.

Florida Gators head coach heaped praise on Devin Dzienny before the latter's move to the University of Illinois

Florida Gators Volleyball program head coach Mary Wise had expressed her thoughts on the possible inclusion of Devin Dzienny to the program. Wise is one of the most experienced and decorated coaches on the collegiate circuit, having won several SEC Championships in her stint.

In a conversation, Wise shared that she and the program had been quite happy with Dzienny's performances in the prior camps. She said in December 2024 (via Florida Gators.com):

"We had the opportunity to work with Devin the past four summers at camp and found her to be a talented player and diligent worker. She's also a winner and the teams of which she has played on have all been successful. We're excited Devin will be joining us in January."

During the conversation, Devin Dzienny also remarked that she had decided to join the Florida Gators because of the atmosphere around the team. In her 2024-25 varsity season, Dzienny had an impressive year, having inflicted around 338 digs in 88 games. Now, she is all set to join the Illinois Volleyball team.

