  • Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez gets emotional on her visit to John Cook Arena to cheer for Nebraska volleyball amid ongoing season

Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez gets emotional on her visit to John Cook Arena to cheer for Nebraska volleyball amid ongoing season

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 13, 2025 01:27 GMT
Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty
The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez- Source: Instagram

Former Nebraska volleyball icon Lexi Rodriguez recently got emotional during her visit to the John Cook Arena during the ongoing volleyball season. Rodriguez was a part of the team from 2021 to 2024 and served as the captain of the team with Merritt Beason.

After delivering some stellar performances for the Cornhuskers, Rodriguez recently represented the US Women's National Team at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship. Following this, she made an appearance at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on September 12 to cheer for the Cornhuskers in their match against Utah.

Ahead of the match, Rodriguez uploaded a picture of the stadium on her Instagram story and got emotional on her visit, as she penned a one-word cheer for the Nebraska volleyball team that read:

"gbr🥹❤️"
Lexi Rodriguez via her Instagram story
Lexi Rodriguez via her Instagram story

A few weeks ahead of her appearance in the stadium, the former Nebraska player sent encouraging words to the Nebraska volleyball team ahead of their AVCA First Serve match against Pittsburgh on August 22, 2025.

Rodriguez is currently in her downtime as Team USA's World Championship run came to an end on September 4 after their loss against Türkiye.

Lexi Rodriguez shared a heartwarming message for the Nebraska volleyball fans after winning the AAU Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez recently made history after becoming the first Nebraska volleyball player to bag the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award. While receiving this award, the former Husker libero delivered a speech, extending gratitude toward her team and her coaches for their constant support. Crediting them for her flourishing volleyball career, she said:

"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them."
She further thanked the Nebraska volleyball fans for their support during the hard times with a special message. Calling them amazing, she said:

Lexi Rodriguez recently shared a sneak peek of her off day in Thailand with her US teammates following their prelims match at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
