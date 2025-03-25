Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer gets emotional as she returns to surprise Cardinals during training session 

Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer recently visited the Cardinals during a training session. She served as an outside hitter for the Cardinals before joining the Indy Ignite squad for the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Ad

She joined the Cardinals' squad in 2020 as a freshman before concluding her collegiate career in 2024, when she earned multiple honors, including All-America Team Member of the Year, All-ACC First Team, AVCA All-South Region Team, and AVCA All-America Second Team, and NCAA Tournament Louisville Region Most Outstanding Player.

Amid her appearance for the Indy Ignite team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, DeBeer visited her former university to surprise the Cardinals, a glimpse of which she shared on social media. As the former Cardinal visited the L&N Arena in a Louisville Volleyball sweatshirt, the current players were seen running toward her and embracing her. Sharing the video, she said:

Ad

Trending

"I haven't seen my old teammates, coaches, and everybody in so long. So I'm going in and surprising them."

In the video, she wrote:

"I love them so much."

Further, the outside hitter shared the video on her Instagram story, writing:

"Nothing makes me happier than being back in this gym with these people."

Screenshot of DeBeer's' Instagram story (@anna.debeer).

In her first year with the Cards, she was voted ACC Freshman of the Year, ACC All-Freshman, and First Team All-ACC.

Ad

Anna DeBeer makes her feelings known as she bids farewell to Louisville volleyball

Following her collegiate career's conclusion with the Cardinals, Anna DeBeer expressed her gratitude towards the program. She expressed her pride in representing the Cardinals squad despite not achieving her dream ending.

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last five years," she said.

Ad

"I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to wear Louisville across my chest and represent my hometown. It’s bittersweet knowing this chapter has ended, but I can’t wait for what comes next in my professional career. As always, GO CARDS! ❤️#14," Anna DeBeer added.

Anna DeBeer sustained an ankle injury ahead of the 2024 National Championships final that kept her away from the ultimate final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback