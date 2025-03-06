Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer turns up glamour in Nevada ahead of Indy Ignite and Vegas Thrill PVF clash

Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer was seen turning up the glamour in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Pro Volleyball Federation clash between Indy Ignite and Vegas Thrill. DeBeer was seen delighting in the vibrant vibes of the glamorous city.

She donned a chic black t-shirt with blue denim. The Indy Ignite's outside hitter elevated the look with black heels and a luxury fashion brand's bag. She completed the look with dainty jewelry, including a watch, bracelet, ring, and neckpiece.

Sharing the stunning pictures on social media, DeBeer wrote:

"When in Vegas!"

The pro volleyball player received praise from Luoisville Cardinals setter Nayelis Cabello, who wrote:

"Helloooo😍😍😍"

"Slay," wrote Cards' Elena Scott.

"Glad these pics didn’t stay in Vegas 😻," Cardinals' middle blocker Phekran Kong wrote.

Screenshot of DeBeer's Instagram story.

DeBeer posted the pictures ahead of Indy Ignite's clash with Vegas Thrill scheduled on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Lee's Family Forum. The Indy Ignite squad earlier locked horns with Vegas Thrill on Friday, January 31, 2025, at the same venue. However, the Ignites suffered a loss of 2-3.

Anna DeBeer pens a heartfelt note after bidding adieu to

Louisville volleyball

Anna DeBeer of the Louisville Cardinals readies during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer served as the outside hitter for the Louisville Cardinals before joining the Indy Ignite squad. Following the conclusion of her Cards' journey, she expressed her gratitude for the program while highlighting her despair of not being able to compete in the NCAA Championships final round due to an ankle injury.

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years."

She added:

"I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to wear Louisville across my chest and represent my hometown. It’s bittersweet knowing this chapter has ended, but I can’t wait for what comes next in my professional career. As always, GO CARDS! ❤️#14."

In her last season with the Cards, Anna DeBeer collected the NCAA Tournament Louisville Region Most Outstanding Player honor.

