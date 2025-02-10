Ex-Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer surprises mother Sara on her birthday

Former Louisville Cardinals Volleyball player, Anna DeBeer, surprised her mother on her birthday. This comes amid the ongoing PVF season, where she is playing for the Indy Ignites.

However, DeBeer hasn't made her debut for the pro side till now and also missed their match against Orlando Valkyries on Feb 8 due to an injury. Just a couple of days later, the former Louisville Cardinals outside hitter headed home to spent some time with her mother.

DeBeer took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her mother holding flowers in her story. She added in the caption:

"quick trip home to surprise her on her bday today"

Screenshot of DeBeer's Instagram story feat her mother (Image via: DeBeer's Instagram)

In her second story, DeBeer shared a glimpse of her mother's reaction to her surprise visit. She wrote:

"Surprise"

Screenshot of DeBeer's second Instagram story feat her mother (Image via: DeBeer's Instagram)

Anna DeBeer's pro side, Indy Ignite, have won four matches and lost four in the 2025 PVF season so far. They will next face the San Diego Mojos on Thursday (Feb 13) at the Fishers Event Center.

Anna DeBeer pens heartfelt message days after concluding her stint with Louisville Cardinals

DeBeer doing a serve during a match against the Texas Longhorns during the 2022 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer penned down a heartfelt message a couple of months after concluding her collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals. She reached the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships with the Cardinals but lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

In an Instagram post, DeBeer reflected on the five years she spent with the side and expressed her gratitude for the program. She also mentioned that she was looking to end her collegiate career in a better fashion but is extremely happy with how it concluded. She wrote:

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years."

In the 2024 season, Anna DeBeer played impressively for the Louisville Cardinals. She played 121 sets in the season and scored 408 kills and inflicted 292 digs but missed out on the opportunity to play in the NCAA Championships final match due to an injury.

