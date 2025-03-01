Ex-Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer shares glimpses from off time ahead of Omaha Supernovas clash

Former Louisville Cardinals player Anna DeBeer recently shared glimpses from her off time amidst her first season in the Pro Volleyball Federation league. This comes just a few days after her pro side, Indy Ignites' victory against Vegas Thrill at the Fishers Event Center on February 27.

DeBeer got the opportunity to play four sets during the match, scoring eight kills. This was her second match in action for her pro team after the two sets she played during the match against Atlanta Vibe.

DeBeer took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her recent look. In her posts, the former Louisville outside hitter can be seen in blue jeans and a blue top, complementing it with black sunglasses and a handbag.

"minding mine" she remarked in her caption

DeBeer's Indy Ignites will be taking on the Omaha Supernovas at the Chi Health Center on Sunday (March 2).

Anna DeBeer opens up about her best moments from her Louisville Cardinals stint

DeBeer hitting a shot against Pittsburgh during the 2022 National Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer explained some of the best moments that she had during her time at the Louisville Cardinals Volleyball program.

In an interview, DeBeer shared that 2021 was one of the most prominent years for Louisville Volleyball because of their overall performance. Additionally, she also mentioned that 2019 was a crucial juncture for the program. She said (via Floyd Street Media, 14:32 onwards):

"Honestly like there's not one that I could have like said but just thinking back to the whole year in 2021 was just such a special year, we were kind of on the come up, we hadn't done anything like too crazy," DeBeer mentioned in the interview with Floyd Street Media.

She further added:

"I'd say like in 2019 before I got there they had made it to the elite 8 and that was like a super moment for Louisville volleyball, making history that year and then in 2020, my freshman year we made it to the sweet 16 so we were like getting there and then in 2021 we never realized how good we were that year until we started winning some really good games," DeBeer added.

On a personal level, Anna DeBeer also had an impressive season in 2021. She scored 343 kills and earned AVCA Third Team All-American honors in that memorable year. She was also added to the All-Louisville Regional team.

