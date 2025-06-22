Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez reveals switch from rivalry to roomie with fellow Team USA teammate

Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez has teamed up with her former rival, Sarah Franklin, and they have now turned into roomies from rivals. The volleyball players are gearing up to represent Team USA together at the upcoming Nations League.

Rodriguez and Franklin have locked horns with each other multiple times in the past while they were playing for the Huskers and Badgers, respectively. Last year they competed against each other three times, where the Cornhuskers dominated the opponent in all the clashes. However, the dynamics have now changed after the volleyball players have graduated from their collegiate careers and are now representing Team USA at the 2025 Women's Volleyball Nations League.

The league is slated to be held from June 4 to July 27, and its initial rounds will take place in Brazil, China, Canada, Turkey, Serbia, USA, Japan, and the Netherlands, while the final round of the program will be held in Poland. Amid the ongoing league, Rodriguez shared a video on TikTok with Franklin, where both of them are seen shaking hands with each other, and the video's caption read:

"Started as rivals & now we're roomies & teammates."

During week 2 of the competition, Rodriguez and Franklin were seen as pepper partners ahead of a showdown.

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez opened up about winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Ahead of being selected to represent Team USA at the National Volleyball League, Lexi Rodriguez amassed several other accolades, such as receiving the James E. Sullivan Award. She etched her name in the history of volleyball, as she became the first Husker and the third volleyball player to be honored with this award.

Following this prestigious honor, Rodriguez made her feelings known about the feat, expressing gratitude toward her former teammates and the coaching staff of the Nebraska Huskers.

"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them," Lexi Rodriguez said.

Lexi Rodriguez turned pro and joined LOVB Omaha after competing in the 2024 NCAA volleyball championships, where her team squared off against Penn State, who dominated the last three rounds and qualified for the finals of the tournament.

