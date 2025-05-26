Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops 4- word reaction as Zoe Jarvis shows off unique skill on the beach

Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shared her reaction to fellow libero Zoe Jarvis as she showed her skills with travel rings on the beach. Both players are selected for the USA Women’s National Team roster ahead of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League.

Rodriguez joined LOVB Omaha, while Jarvis signed with LOVB Austin for the inaugural League One Volleyball (LOVB) season. Both liberos faced off on April 13, 2025, during the LOVB Finals, where LOVB Austin swept LOVB Omaha 3-0 with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23.

Following the inaugural season, both players were named to the 30-member USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League. Both of them are two liberos in the roster pool, along with Morgan Hentz and Lauren Briseno.

On Sunday, 25 May, Lexi Rodriguez shared a video of Zoe Jarvis swinging across the travel rings at the beach, with the caption

"I’m amazed by you, @zoejarvis."

Jarvis played collegiate volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, UCLA, and the University of Texas, earning three-time All-American honors and being named Pac-12 Conference Libero of the Year in 2020 and 2021 at UCLA..

In 2022, she won the Big 12 Conference Libero of the Year while at the University of Texas and helped lead the team to the NCAA national championship. After ending her collegiate career, she signed professionally with USC Münster in Germany before joining LOVB Austin for the inaugural 2025 League One Volleyball season.

Lexi Rodriguez's journey with the Nebraska volleyball team

Lexi Rodriguez joined the Nebraska volleyball team in 2021 and represented the Huskers for four years. She played as a libero and led the team to the NCAA semi-finals in her final season.

Following the semifinal loss, Lexi Rodriguez reflected on her journey with Nebraska and expressed gratitude after setting the program's all-time digs record. (via Hail Varsity)

“Yeah, I mean, I definitely think it's hard right now to look at the good things, but I'll be so grateful—for the rest of my life—for this programme and for these girls and these coaches. I mean, I've said it before, but it really did change my life, she said. (1:31 onwards)

These coaches always believed in me, and I wouldn't be the player or the person I am if it wasn't for them allowing me to grow and allowing me to blossom ever since I was a 14-year-old girl. So I know I'll look back and just be very proud of myself and very happy with everything—but obviously, it's hard right now. Thank you, thank you,” she added.

Rodriguez was a pivotal member of the team and has won four AVCA All-American honours, three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and ended her collegiate career with a total of 1897 digs, 545 set assists, and 73 service aces.

