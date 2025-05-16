Lexi Rodriguez drops two-word reaction as she receives latest Adidas shoes

Lexi Rodriguez has made her feelings known about receiving the latest Adidas shoes. The former Husker recently went on a beach vacation.

Ad

Rodriguez was last seen in action on April 14, 2025, in the League One Volleyball (LOVB) inaugural season, where she and her team, Omaha, squared off against Austin. The latter won the showdown 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23. Weeks later, after concluding the debut season in the league as runners-up, Lexi joined the 30-member USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League.

Amid this, the 22-year-old received the latest 'The Hidden Opponent' shoes from Adidas and shared a glimpse of them on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 15. She shared the picture of the green and white-colored shoes that had a cute shoe ring on them, and also shared a picture of the shoes' box. She made her feelings known by writing:

Ad

Trending

"I'm obsessed."

Rodriguez’s Instagram story

A few days ago, Rodriguez shared a sneak peek of a weekend getaway with some of her friends, including former Cornhuskers Kennedi Orr and Anni Evans. In the first story, she posed with Orr and wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Cheers to the weekend + besties in town💌🥂."

Following this, she uploaded a picture of Orr and Evans together.

Lexi Rodriguez opens up about winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez became the first Husker and third volleyball player in history to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15. After receiving this honor, the player extended her gratitude toward her coach and teammates. She said (via Nebraska Volleyball's X handle):

Ad

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly, it is such an honor, so thank you."

Ad

She added:

"I want to thank you, the Husker Volleyball community, and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you have ever heard of Nebraska volleyball, you know the fans are pretty crazy. They are amazing, and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted, and so if you're watching at home, thank you.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her journey with the Nebraska Cornhuskers after competing in the semi-finals of the 2024 NCAA volleyball season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More