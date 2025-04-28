Lexi Rodriguez may have joined professional volleyball, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers won't let go of her that easily. The young volleyball player was recently felicitated by her alma mater for her contributions to college volleyball.
Rodriguez was awarded the 'Huskers Female Athlete of the Year' in lieu of her contributions to the Cornhuskers. The 22-year-old volleyball player expressed her gratitude to the University of Nebraska as well as her followers for the same. Rodriguez was previously awarded the 'Nebraska Student Athlete of the Year' award.
Though Rodriguez couldn't attend the ceremony, she resorted to a video address for her followers to thank them for their massive support. The volleyball player said:
"I just wanna say that I wish could be an attendance tonight, to celebrate all the athletes at our university. It's truly an honor to be considered for such an award, and of course, to receive it. There have been so many incredible athletes to have come through the University of Nebraska, and again, I'm just truly honored."
Lexi Rodriguez joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team in the 2021 season. She had led the Cornhuskers to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships in 2021 and 2023. Rodriguez also contributed to the semifinal finish for the Nebraska Cornhuskers last year. The Huskers couldn't go beyond the semifinals, losing narrowly to the eventual champions from Penn State Nittany Lions.
Lexi Rodriguez talks about the transition from Nebraska Volleyball to turning Pro
For Lexi Rodriguez, the journey to turn pro wasn't easy. However, the volleyball player from the Nebraska Cornhuskers had a rather quick transition from collegiate volleyball to professional, and the 22-year-old didn't mind it all.
In a recent interview with LOVB Style, Rodriguez opened up about how quick her transition was and how it was made easier, courtesy of a few players she had known from before.
"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like was the best thing that I could have walked into," she said.
Before leaving the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rodriguez left a poignant note for her team as well as her followers on her Instagram profile. She mentioned in the voice note on Instagram:
"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship, but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program."
Lexi Rodriguez hopes to bring more laurels as a professional player for the LOVB Omaha team.