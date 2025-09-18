  • home icon
  • Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reacts as 17,675 fans attend match to set new alltime indoor season record

By Nancy Singh
Published Sep 18, 2025 03:57 GMT
Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez recently reacted to the university's latest match, which set a new all-time indoor season attendance record. The stadium witnessed a crowd of 17,675 people.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers competed with Creighton on Tuesday, September 16, where they delivered an impressive performance, claiming a 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9 victory. This stellar showdown was witnessed by a crowd of 17,675 fans at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

This game set the new NCAA all-time regular season indoor attendance record, and it garnered the attention of the former Husker, Rodriguez. She dropped a sweet reaction to this by sharing the feat on her Instagram story and writing:

"The volleyball capital🤩"
Rodriguez's Instagram story

Lexi Rodriguez also visited the Bob Devaney Sports Center on September 12 to cheer for the Nebraska team in their match against Utah. She shared a glimpse of her appearance on her Instagram story, uploading a picture of the stadium.

The 22-year-old recently represented the US Women's National Team at the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championships and is currently in her off-season, as the USA's World Championship campaign came to an end on September 4 after being defeated by Türkiye.

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about the current Nebraska volleyball team

Stunned by the performance of the Nebraska volleyball team in their match against Grand Canyon on Saturday, September 13, Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about the current Nebraska team in a conversation with Hail Varsity.

Praising their skills, she credited their new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, for their staunch performances. Exuding excitement about watching them play, she said:

"They're insane, the depth they have is incredible. I think like their play tonight, and just how they're able to start anyone, play anyone, I mean it's incredible. Props to Dani for just instilling that confidence in everyone, they're just amazing. I'm excited to keep watching them," said Lexi Rodriguez.
She further spoke about the depth of the libero position of the team, adding:

"I've known it for the past two years, and they're all studs. Even getting to watch Maisie get her first start, it was honestly so amazing. But I think they're all doing good, they compliment each other so well and I think just their ability to adapt to whatever role they have is pretty incredible especially at that position."
The Nebraska volleyball team's next game is scheduled to be held on September 20 against Arizona at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
