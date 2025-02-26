Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks maroon top and black leather jacket as she attends Atlanta Hawks-Miami Heat NBA game

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason turned up the glamour at the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, wearing a shiny maroon top and light blue jeans along with a black leather jacket. The match saw the Hawks secure a 98-86 victory over the Heat.

After leading Nebraska Volleyball as the co-captain for two seasons and contributing to their impressive performances in the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Women’s Championships, Beason is currently a part of the Pro Volleyball Federation’s Atlanta Vibe team.

Beason, who has been a regular feature of the PVF team since making her professional debut, attended the match with her now teammate, Whitney Bower. The 21-year-old posted a glimpse of her presence at State Farm Arena, captioning the post:

"Go Hawks?"

Take a look at the stylish fit here-

In her first year as a pro, Beason participated in the inaugural PVF All-Star Match, representing Team Shondell, who defeated Team Collier 58-47, on February 22.

Alongside Beason, Khori Louis, Morgan Hentz, and Leah Edmond from the Atlanta Vibe also earned spots on the inaugural All-Star Match roster. Louis joined Beason on Team Shondell, while Hentz and Edmond played for Team Collier.

Merritt Beason shares what it means to be a part of Nebraska Volleyball program

Nebraska Volleyball's Merritt Beason at NCAA Division I Women's Championship. Source: Getty

Following Nebraska Volleyball’s heartbreaking loss to Penn State in the semi-final of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championships, Merritt Beason shared what it meant to be part of the team since joining the program for her junior and senior years. Already in tears, Beason said (0:23 onwards):

“Yeah, it's been huge. It's something that I didn't really understand. I was like, okay, yeah, what's this Nebraska volleyball about? But you see it online, and obviously, it's really special to see online, but it's so different when you experience it.”

She further mentioned:

“Just the fan base, having people travel so far to support us day in and day out, the culture, and the traditions, and the standards within the program is something that cannot be replicated and something that has been built for so many years. So many girls came before us and so many teams came before us that have put in tons of work, blood, sweat, and tears to allow us to be here.”

Before joining the Nebraska program, she represented the Florida Gators in 2022 and 2021 as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. Among her notable accomplishments with Nebraska Volleyball are being named to the All-Big Ten First Team for the second consecutive time and starting all 36 games with an average of 2.78 kills per set.

