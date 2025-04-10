Former soccer player Landon Donovan makes feelings known about Trinity Rodman's impressive soccer skills

Trinity Rodman recently received praise from former soccer player Landon Donovan following the recent friendly match against the Brazilian women's national team. Rodman has been a part of the national team in the U-17, U-20, and senior categories.

Ad

After joining the Washington Spirit in 2021 in the National Women's Soccer League, she became the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history. The record was later broken by Chloe Ricketts in 2023. Rodman earned the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year. Competing in 25 matches, she scored seven goals and added seven assists. In the following year, she was nominated for the Ballon d’Or Féminin.

Rodman was named to the 2023 NWSL Best XI Second Team after becoming the youngest player in NWSL history to register 10 assists and 10 goals in a regular-season career, and also became the youngest player in Spirit history to make 50 appearances with Washington Spirit.

Ad

Trending

The forward recently received admiration from Donovan, who stepped into the role of interim head coach of San Diego Wave FC at NWSL.

"She is an absolute nightmare to defend, and she is only going to get better."

Ad

"Athlete that brought the fun to sport" - Trinity Rodman reveals how she wants to be remembered after her soccer career

Trinity Rodman of the United States Women's National Team at the Women's National Team friendly match between USA and Brazil in San Jose, CA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman recently revealed how she wants to be remembered after her soccer career. She stated that she doesn't want soccer to be her whole identity or to be named as the best athlete. Rodman would like to be remembered as an athlete who made the game fun. In the podcast "Call Her Daddy" with Alex Cooper, she said:

Ad

"I don't want soccer to be my entire bane of existence. It won’t help me in the long run and I will feel like I lack purpose once I’m done playing. I want to be the athlete that brought the fun to sport. I don’t want to be the one that scored a thousand goals, I don’t need to be the best athlete. I want them to be like she was a great athlete, but she also made it fun to watch and be a part of." (1:00.00 onwards)

Trinity Rodman led the American team to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games. She has also won a CONCACAF Championship with the team in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More