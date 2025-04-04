Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman drops 3-word reaction as she steps into world of modeling 

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has shared images from a Red Bull fashion shoot featuring her brand of street fashion. Shelton and 22-year-old Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, unveiled their relationship on social media while the tennis star was playing in Miami.

Rodman is one of the top sports persons in her own right, as a pro soccer player for the Washington Spirit and the US national team. She has been included in the USWNT squad for its friendly matches against Brazil this month and is now in training camp in Southern California, preparing for the challenge.

Rodman, who is sponsored by Red Bull, took out some time from her training schedule to share a TikTok post from her stylist, Lena Nash, about the shoot on her Instagram stories. She accompanied it with a three-word caption:

"@lenanash literally the best"

Rodman was the US Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 and has played 45 times for the national team, scoring 10 goals. She's also an Olympic medalist, playing a key role in the US winning soccer gold in Paris 2024.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman revealed their relationship after Shelton's disappointing Sunshine Swing

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman made their relationship public while the World No. 14 was playing in Miami, the second leg of the Sunshine Swing. 22-year-old Shelton was dumped out of the Miami Open in the first round, 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5), by Coleman Wong.

In the previous tournament at Indian Wells, Shelton made it to the quarterfinals, becoming the first US male to reach that stage since Andy Roddick in 2002. He didn't drop a set, knocking out Karen Khachanov and fellow American Brandon Nakashima along the way. However, he lost to eventual champion Jack Draper in the semifinal, 4-6, 5-7.

After an indifferent start to the year, Ben Shelton was interviewed by bnpparibasopen.com at Indian Wells. He felt that his resiliency had improved, and at just 22, he was in a good place to progress further up the rankings:

"Yeah, for me, I feel like when I get out front, I'm kind of like a freight train. It's tough to stop me. But at the same time, I like the feeling of comebacks. I also feel like I'm pretty solid after losing the first set and being able to win that second set no matter what happens in the third."

Ben Shelton still has plenty of time. His relationship with Trinity Rodman can only help the young gun mature, which he'll need to do to reach his full potential.

