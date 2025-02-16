Frances Tiafoe, Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield and others react to Masai Russell's highlights from NBA All-Star celebrity game

Athletes such as Junelle Bromfield, Frances Tiafoe, and Tia Jones recently shared their reactions as Masai Russell shared glimpses of her time at the NBA All-Star celebrity game. This comes just a week after she won the 60m hurdles field 2025 Millrose Games at the Armory NYC.

She clocked a season-best run time of 7.76 seconds to win this event after clinching victories at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the Texas Tech Corky Classic. Following the victory at Armory, Russell tried her hands at basketball as she competed for "Team Bonds" at the All-Star celebrity game on Friday.

Her team also featured the likes of celebrities such as Rome Flynn and Allisha Grey. On Saturday, Russell shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram handle where she can be seen wearing the official jersey of the event.

"Served only looks, no stats🤭🤣 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game," she captioned the post.

Her hurdles counterpart, Tia Jones reacted and commented on a few fire emojis under the post.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Screenshot Jones' comment on Russel's post

"lol you definitely served looks" Noah Lyles' fiance Junell Bromfield wrote

Screenshot of Bromfield's comment on Russell's post

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe and two-time Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad also shared their reactions through emojis.

Tiafoe's comment on Russell's post

Muhammad's comment on Russell's post

Masai Russell shares her thoughts after winning the 2025 Millrose Games

Masai Russell competing in the Women's 60m hurdles final during the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Masai Russell recently expressed her feelings after winning the 60m hurdles race at the 2025 Millrose Games. Notably, this was Russell's third 60m hurdles victory of the season.

In an interview after the race, Russell expressed her excitement for winning the race and also had some kind words for the other female athletes on the field. She said (via Armory NYC's Instagram handle):

"You know to win in any women hurdles race is just amazing because these women are just so amazing themselves. So for me I am just on cloud nine. The women's hurdles is just like, if you come top three, you are doing a big one, actually the whole field. So, it is just amazing, I feel great."

Further speaking about competing with high school athlete, Taylor Cox during the race, Russell said:

"It is just so amazing to see, how far she has come because I have been watching her for the last two-three years."

Ackera Nugent and Grace Stark followed suit in the second and third positions behind Masai Russell in the event with run times of 7.26 and 7.28 seconds respectively.

