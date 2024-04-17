Fred Kerley reacts to Usain Bolt expressing nostalgia of his running days

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley recently reacted to Usain Bolt's post. In the latest tweet shared by the "fastest man on the earth", Bolt stated about reminiscing his old days.

Usain Bolt has had one of the most legendary careers for a track and field athlete. With a record eight Olympic gold medals, Bolt has promoted the track and field discipline globally in a way that no other athlete ever could. Even though, the Jamaican retired way back in 2017, the decorated career of Bolt has acted as a landmark and source of inspiration for the young aspiring track and field athletes.

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, the 37-year-old got a bit nostalgic about his running days when he used to set the stage on fire.

"I wish I could see Usain Bolt run one more time" Bolt wrote in a tweet.

The San Antonio native, Fred Kerley was quick to react to the post as he asked the legendary Jamaican to return to the track once again and fulfill the wishes of the fans.

"Give the ppl what they want big bro" Kerley wrote in his tweet

Over the years, Kerley has been an avid follower of Usain Bolt and has been apprehensive of the Jamaican in various public interviews and conferences.

Fred Kerley: "Usain Bolt is the golden standard for track and field"

Fred Kerley is developing into one of the most formidable track and field athletes in the current generation. With three World Championships gold medals, Kerley has dominated the world stage on numerous occasions.

During the US track and field trials, Kerley registered run times of 9.76 and 9.77 in a single day, just 0.18 seconds behind the 9.58 mark of the legendary Usain Bolt. This speaks tons about the prowess of the San Antonio native who has taken immense motivation from the Jamaican.

In an interview with ABC in 2023, Kerley elaborated on the standards that Bolt has set for the current track and field athletes. He stated:

"He is the golden standard for track and field. We all try to achieve all he achieved in his lifetime."

During the interview, Kerley also talked about his dream of winning gold medals. He said:

"Gold medal comes with everything. Gold medal comes with the money, gold medal comes with the name on history book."

Kerley will next feature in the Wanda Diamond League where he will be one of the contenders for the 100m sprint besides Christian Coleman.

