From Ariarne Titmus to Michael Phelps: Inspiring Mother’s Day tributes by Olympians honoring women behind their success

Michael Phelps, Ariarne Titmus, Rebeca Andrade and Kenny Bednarek are among a few Olympians who penned heartfelt tributes to the women behind their success on the occasion of Mother’s Day. While Phelps wrote messages for his mother Debbie and his wife Nicole, Titmus, Andrade, and Bednarek shared touching notes for their mothers.

Michael Phelps uploaded a story for his mother Debbie on Instagram, captioning it:

“Happy Mother’s Day mom! @mamaphelps20”

The retired swimmer also shared a note for his wife and extended Mother’s Day wishes to mothers everywhere via an Instagram post, writing:

“Happy Mother’s Day @mrs.nicolephelps and all moms out there!!! How lucky are we?!”

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus posted on her Instagram story to honor her mother Robyn with a heartfelt message, adding:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest woman I know ❤️ You have always shown me what a hardworking, powerful woman is and I feel blessed to have the most wonderful mother in the world. I love you Mum ❤️❤️”

Rebeca Andrade, Brazil’s most decorated gymnast, shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, a single mom of eight who worked as a maid to support the family. Via Instagram story, she wrote (translated to English):

“Happy Mother's Day, Moms! Thank you for loving me, protecting me and being the light of my life! My love for you is infinite. I love you!❤”

Screenshot of Phelps, Titmus & Andrade’s IG story. Credits - rebecaandrade

Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from the USA, also penned a tribute for his mother Mary. Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means everything to me. Your strength, love, acceptance and guidance are my greatest blessings. Celebrating you twice today still doesn’t feel like enough. I love you mom.❤️”

Notably, the American sprint star was adopted by Mary at the age of four. She then played a major role in his upbringing, shaping him into the person he is today.

Michael Phelps' mother Debbie shares heartfelt birthday wish for retired swimmer's coach

Michael Phelps (R) and coach Bob Bowman (USA) prior to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Photo by Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Michael Phelps' mother Debbie shared a heartfelt message for the retired swimmer's coach Bob Bowman as he celebrated his 60th birthday on April 6, 2025. Sharing this note on her Instagram, she wrote, honoring his role in their lives:

"Birthday wishes to a man and friend we welcomed into our lives decades ago who became an integral part of our family. We were so fortunate. Thank you for so many memories and times we spent together. Here’s to you Coach Bman on your special day….may it be filled with all the love and joy you so deserve and lots of ice cream and cake. Happy birthday ❤️"

Bob Bowman encouraged Phelps’ parents to let him coach Michael full-time and asked him to stop playing other sports to focus only on swimming. He believed Michael could achieve something special and after his parents agreed, the rest became history.

