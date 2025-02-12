"I’m sticking to the decision" - Rebeca Andrade makes her stance clear about gymnastics future

Rebeca Andrade recently clarified her stance about her future in gymnastics, stating she would take a break from competing in floor events. The Brazilian gymnast has performed exceptionally well in the floor event, clinching a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

At the 2024 Paris edition, she defeated the legendary gymnast Simone Biles to dominate the particular event. While Biles posted 14.133 points, Andrade listed 14.166 points. Stepping up as a formidable competitor in the event for Biles, the American gymnast was later seen making a heartwarming gesture by bowing for the Brazilian along with her felllow teammate Jordan Chiles She followed Biles to collect a silver medal in the event at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp.

As the multiple-time Olympic medalist is gearing up for the 2025 season, including the World Gymnastics Championships that will be held in in Jakarta, Indonesia, in October, she gave a major update about her approach to events for competitions. Andrade expressed confidence in performing vault and bars routines.

She also acknowledged that as beam is physically less demanding than floor, she has decided to not compete in the latter event for the time being.

“Vault and bars are totally fine for me, so I’ll do them," Andrade said. "Beam I’m not sure, but it’s not as demanding on my body as floor,” Andrade said. “I’m sticking to the decision of not doing floor for now.” (Olympics.com)

Rebeca Andrade priortizes rest and rercover ahead of the 2025 World Championships

Rebeca Andrade during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty)

Rebeca Andrade enjoyed a successful campaign in 2024 and she is currently focusing on recovering from muscle pain she endured throughout the last season. In the same interview with Olympics.com, Andrade spoke about her possible participation in the World Championships, highlighting she would reasses after the recovery.

“I sat down with [coach] Chico [Porath], we talked, and we understood that this first phase will be about taking care of my body, my muscle pains, the aches I was complaining about last year,” she said.

“I don’t know what will happen with Worlds; we need to train. Right now, my focus is on recovering my body, getting rid of all the pain I have, and then we’ll see," the Brazilian added.

Along with the gold medal in the floor, Andrade collected two silver and one bronze medal in all-around, vault, and team in Paris. Recently, Rebeca Andrade was seen having a blast at popstar Shakira's world tour event in Brazil.

