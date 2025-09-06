From early morning gym to cold plunge swims in bikini, Lindsey Vonn reveals her training routine in Chile

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared her training regimen in Chile. The 40-year-old is currently training in the region with several other members of Team USA.Vonn is looking to have another successful season on the slopes after her return to the circuit last year. She will also bid to compete at the Winter Olympic Games scheduled to be held in February next year. Owing to this, she had started her physical training very early on in the season.In an Instagram post, Vonn shared a video of her regular activities from her Chile training camp. The video featured glimpses of her gym and skiing sessions, massage sessions, and her cold plunge at a lake. She described her routine in the caption of the post, stating:&quot;What my day looks like in Chile… 6am wakeup 615 gym 645 breakfast 715 on the lift 815-1030/11 train 1130-1230 gym 1230 lunch 1 cold plunge in the lake 130-230 nap 3-430 therapy 5pm tea time 630pm video analysis 715 team meeting 730 dinner 930 bed 😴&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral other gymnasts who are training with Lindsey Vonn in Chile include the likes of Breezy Johnson, Lauren Macuga, Tricia Mangan, and Keely Cashman.Lindsey Vonn reveals the secret behind her longevity in her skiing careerLindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)Lindsey Vonn recently opened up about the secret behind her longevity in the skiing circuit. Vonn, 40, is still competing at the highest level on the slopes and has also clinched World Cup podiums in the 2024-25 season.In an interview a few weeks ago, Vonn shared that her curiosity to learn new things and develop new skills is a factor behind her long career. She also mentioned that in individual sports such as skiing, one can be in the driving seat of their career, which is different from team-based sports. She said (via Outside TV, 22:24 onwards):&quot;I think the curiosity part is actually is really important, because I'm not a passenger in my career. I think a lot of times, it's easy with team sports, you're on a team and you become a team.&quot;&quot;It's not an individual sport, you are driven by your goals but you are in some ways a passenger to your team, you are a part of the group and the group goal. When you're an individual athlete, I think it's easier to be the driving force behind your career.&quot;During the conversation, Lindsey Vonn also remarked that her knack for looking for opportunities in every situation is another factor that has stood behind her long career.