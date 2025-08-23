From helicopter rides to boating, Ariarne Titmus shares adorable highlights of vacation with boyfriend

Ariarne Titmus recently shared glimpses of her vacation with her boyfriend, Mack, on social media, showcasing the fun activities they did together. The Australian swimmer is currently on an extended 12-month break from swimming.

Titmus recently made her relationship with her boyfriend public in January this year, when they attended the Australian Open together. Ever since then, the duo has been usually seen spending quality time together, and they also share updates of their outings on social media. Most recently, Titmus shared highlights of her vacation with her partner on her Instagram story.

In the first update, the Aussie shared a video of Mack posing in front of a scenic beauty filled with snow. Here is the snippet of the beauty of the place they visited:

Following this, she shared a picture of herself getting into a helicopter for a ride over the picturesque location.

In the third update on her Instagram story, she shared an adorable selfie with her boyfriend, where both of them are smiling.

Along with the helicopter ride, the swimmer also shared a glimpse of them enjoying boating during their trip.

Ariarne Titmus recently also shared a glimpse of an adorable moment from her dinner with boyfriend, Mack, on social media.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about the importance of self-care during her time away from swimming

Ariarne Titmus recently sat for a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, where she made her feelings known about the significance of self-care amid her break from swimming. Talking about how important implementing a self-care routine in the life of athletes is, she revealed her lifestyle, saying:

"I think that looking after yourself first is the most important, whatever you’re trying to do. Whether it’s chasing dreams in the pool or whether your career path is not as an athlete, it’s important to have that at the forefront of your mind. I haven’t swum since Paris and my lifestyle has been totally different. I wouldn’t say my life is normal by any means, but while I’m on a break from swimming it’s been really important for me to give myself that routine in my life for that sanity."

Amid her downtime, the swimmer recently also visited the Australian Grand Prix with her counterpart, Mack, and shared glimpses of the same. Ariarne Titmus was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she nabbed four medals, including two gold and two silver.

