Days after confirming her final Olympic run, Ariarne Titmus shares adorable dinner moment with boyfriend

Ariarne Titmus shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend Mack on social media. The Australian swimmer has taken an extended 12-month break following the Paris Olympics and recently announced her plan to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

The couple made their relationship official in January this year when they attended the Australian Open together. Recently, the 24-year-old shared a sweet picture from their dinner date on her Instagram stories.

Titmus was seen sporting a black dress while Mack wore a white T-shirt. She added a heart reaction to the post.

Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@ariarnetitmus_).

The couple has made several public appearances at major events. They were first seen together at the 2025 Australian Open. Then, later in March, they were spotted at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

Most recently, they attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Titmus was nominated for the Laureus Sports Comeback of the Year Award for her impressive return at the Paris Olympics after undergoing ovary surgery. Though she lost the award to Rebeca Andrade, Titmus valued the experience of meeting sporting legends like Kelly Slater, Rafael Nadal, and Edwin Moses.

Ariarne Titmus is one of Australia’s most decorated swimmers, with eight Olympic medals to her name: four gold, three silver, and one bronze.

"I know that the LA Olympics will be my last" - Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne Titmus plan is to compete at 2028 Los Angeles Games - Source: Getty

Following her Paris Olympics run, Ariarne Titmus took a break, but is all set to return to the pool by July. On the Two Am I podcast, she spoke about concluding her Olympic journey with the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“I know that this is the tail end of my career. I know that the LA Olympics will be my last,” she said. (45:31 onwards)

“I just don’t want to be an athlete that retires from their sport and is lost and has nothing to do. I think it was so important for me to channel different areas of my life to know that when I do leave the sport behind, I’m going to be alright,” she added.

Titmus will be aiming for her third consecutive gold medal in the 400m freestyle after winning the event at both the Tokyo and Paris Games. She has also previously held world records in the 200m and 400m freestyle, but Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh recently broke her 400m freestyle record.

Ariarne Titmus has yet to return to full training but has confirmed she will resume in July 2025.

