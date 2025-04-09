From hill sprints to ice bath, Alica Schmidt breaks down her daily grind as a professional athlete

German track athlete Alica Schmidt has detailed her daily life routine during her time at her training session in South Africa. Notably, this is Schmidt's second high-altitude camp of the session after the one she went through before the start of the 2025 season in November.

Schmidt has competed in three indoor meets in the season so far and is in the midst of her preparations for the outdoor events. Schmidt shared a video on her Instagram handle where she shared bits from her daily life showcasing the activities that a track athelte like herself goes through on a daily basis.

In the video, the German athlete can be seen starting her day with breakfast, including bread and juice, following it with some skincare before moving into the running sessions with hill sprints. After this, Schmidt spends some time on her ice bath for her recovery after the training and then prepares dinner that includes cake and pasta. She remarked in her caption:

"Join me on typical day in high altitude training camp💪🏼🫡"

Besides her track competitions and practice sessions, Schmidt frequently posts her daily life on her Youtube channel through her vlogs.

Alica Schmidt opens up about the difficulty of running 800m indoor races compared to outdoors

Alica Schmidt during Women's 400m finals at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Karlsruhe (Image via: Getty Images)

Alica Schmidt shed light on the difficulty that she faced in competing in the 800m indoor events in her initial races of the season. In an interview before the second race of her season in the Czech Republic, Schmidt shared that running the 800m in indoor meets is very different as the athletes are required to run four rounds.

Additionally, she also said that her training before the season has been quite good and that she is looking forward to putting up better performances in her upcoming meets. She said (via Czech Athletics, 00:50 onwards):

"It was a really new experience, especially indoors, its tough and different than outdoors because you run four rounds which is really different for that. I hope that I can manage to do a bit better tomorrow (at the Czech Indoor Gala), so we'll see. I had a really great training camp, the training has been tough but I think I recoverd now quite good."

During the conversation, Alica Schmidt also said that in her opinion, she has a better chance to flourish in the 800m events as compared to the 400m.

